Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $93,216,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $89.28 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.05.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.