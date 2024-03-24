Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,503,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $481,016,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

