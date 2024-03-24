Sweet Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $196.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $200.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.50 and its 200 day moving average is $162.40. The company has a market capitalization of $566.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.