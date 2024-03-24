Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 698 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

