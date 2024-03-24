Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $76.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

