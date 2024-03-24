CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 531.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

