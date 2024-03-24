Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Decreased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

