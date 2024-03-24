Sweet Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 2.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,719,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,591,000 after buying an additional 837,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 401,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.