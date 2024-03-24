SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Stake Increased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 0.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $76.50.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

