Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $20.36 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,472 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.38 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

