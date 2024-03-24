Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New $290,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,638,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,492,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,923,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

