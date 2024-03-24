Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $175,000.

IWX opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $75.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

