TD Cowen Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $942.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $743.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.46. NVIDIA has a one year low of $258.50 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

