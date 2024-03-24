Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $192.79 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

