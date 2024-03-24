Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 563,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,292,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

