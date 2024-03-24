Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $56.38 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

