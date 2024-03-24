Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 22,837 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 699,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $40,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after buying an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

