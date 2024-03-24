Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 273 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $244.97 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

