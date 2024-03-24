Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes $8.64 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $48.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

