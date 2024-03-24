Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 30,441 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.9 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

