iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Increased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $196.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $132.74 and a 52-week high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

