Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 887 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 965.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $528.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $364.88 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

