Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Snowflake by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.76 and its 200-day moving average is $179.48. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.17 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

