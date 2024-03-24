IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,116,827 shares traded.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGC Pharma

About IGC Pharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IGC Pharma by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IGC Pharma by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in IGC Pharma by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in IGC Pharma by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

