Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $304.41

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 304.41 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.76). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.66), with a volume of 367,767 shares trading hands.

Mears Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £362.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,407.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 348.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

