Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.42

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.42 and traded as high as C$5.45. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 92,686 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSI. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities raised Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.15.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.41. The firm has a market cap of C$692.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4297254 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In other Rogers Sugar news, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Insiders have acquired 60,965 shares of company stock worth $315,618 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.