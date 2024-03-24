Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,548.85

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,548.85 ($32.45) and traded as high as GBX 2,590 ($32.97). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,568 ($32.69), with a volume of 518,915 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Severn Trent to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 2,450 ($31.19) in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,541.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,550.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,114.29, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

