Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,548.85

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,548.85 ($32.45) and traded as high as GBX 2,590 ($32.97). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,568 ($32.69), with a volume of 518,915 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Severn Trent to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 2,450 ($31.19) in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
