Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.43. Coffee shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 26,771 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Stock Up 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

