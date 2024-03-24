Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $243.87

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 243.87 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 253 ($3.22). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 250.50 ($3.19), with a volume of 7,029,124 shares.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 254.17 ($3.24).
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
