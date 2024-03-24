Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,121.09

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,121.09 ($27.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,378 ($30.27). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,341 ($29.80), with a volume of 435,834 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Halma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLMA

Halma Trading Down 0.9 %

About Halma

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,715.87, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,236.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,120.88.

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.