Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.96 and traded as high as C$6.41. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$6.26, with a volume of 26,163 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on BNE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %
Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.09. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of C$81.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.8204456 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Bonterra Energy
In other Bonterra Energy news, Director Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart bought 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$30,776.96. Insiders own 23.44% of the company’s stock.
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bonterra Energy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.