Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.96 and traded as high as C$6.41. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$6.26, with a volume of 26,163 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$233.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.95.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.09. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of C$81.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.8204456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bonterra Energy

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart bought 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$30,776.96. Insiders own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.