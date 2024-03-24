Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.15

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$75.15 and traded as high as C$77.90. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$77.62, with a volume of 67,840 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.23.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7280118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 2,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

