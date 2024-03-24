Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $170.94

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $170.94 and traded as high as $183.21. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $182.72, with a volume of 2,853,596 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.94.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,269,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,024 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106,821.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,548,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,167 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,532,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,011,000 after purchasing an additional 422,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,127,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.