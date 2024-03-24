Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $83.65.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

