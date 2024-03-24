Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,901,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,661,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after buying an additional 774,179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.34 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

