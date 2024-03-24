LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

