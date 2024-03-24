LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,580 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

