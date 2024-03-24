Quantum Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $17.55 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007478 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001604 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,092.27 or 0.99918045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012456 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00148800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

