XYO (XYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.36 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $140.17 million and $1.36 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007478 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001604 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,092.27 or 0.99918045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012456 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00148800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000058 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01025151 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,433,321.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

