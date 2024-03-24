Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Volume Reaches $23.06 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,280.96 billion and $23.06 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $65,145.66 on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.98 or 0.00704551 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00055156 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00129180 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,662,981 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
