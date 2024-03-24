Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

Societal CDMO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCTL opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Societal CDMO has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.10 target price (down previously from $1.25) on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,743,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Societal CDMO by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,645,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth $1,561,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 244,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

