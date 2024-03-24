Stolper Co Purchases 280 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 2.2% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.3 %

DHI opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $162.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

