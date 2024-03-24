Stolper Co Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co owned approximately 0.10% of Tri-Continental worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 53.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 87,518 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth $1,938,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 445,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

NYSE TY opened at $30.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $30.73.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

