Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,581 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

