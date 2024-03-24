Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,300 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Best Buy accounts for about 1.5% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

