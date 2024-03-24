Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

SSNC stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

