Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,287 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at $1,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 431.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 501.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2,928.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 19.2% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $246.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.30. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $250.00.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

