Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.80

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.80 and traded as high as C$43.56. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$42.97, with a volume of 2,277,339 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 12.42 and a quick ratio of 22.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1403509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 75.77%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $566,402. Corporate insiders own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

