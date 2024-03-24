BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.99

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $11.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 88,219 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
