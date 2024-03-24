Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $6.53. Summit Hotel Properties shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 573,722 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INN

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 298.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.